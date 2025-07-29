Malkangiri: Fulfilling a promise made to a member of the Bonda community, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to visit Bonda Ghati in Malkangiri district to assess the wellbeing of the tribal population.

The decision comes after a meeting between the Chief Minister and Champa Dhangada Majhi, a resident of Bonda Ghati, during her visit to Bhubaneswar as part of the ‘Akankhshi Hata’ (Aspirational Market) initiative. During the interaction, Champa Dhangada requested the Chief Minister to personally visit her native region. The meeting concluded with the two posing for a photograph together.

In a follow-up to the conversation, the Chief Minister reportedly questioned the then Malkangiri District Collector about the frequency of official visits to Bonda Ghati and the status of road infrastructure in the area.

Bonda Ghati, also known as Bonda Hills, is located about 80 kilometers from the Malkangiri district headquarters. The region is home to the indigenous Bonda tribe and is known for its rugged terrain, dense forests, and geographical isolation. It remains one of the most remote tribal regions in Odisha.

The Chief Minister’s upcoming visit is seen as a significant move toward addressing the developmental needs of the Bonda community and ensuring better connectivity and government outreach in the region.