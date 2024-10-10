Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Puja pandals in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The Chief Minister along with the members of his Council of Ministers will visit various Durga Puja pandals in the capital city as well as in the Silver City of Cuttack, said Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh today.

“The Chief Minister has expressed his desire to visit the Puja pandals in the twin cities. He is scheduled to visit Rasulgarh, Baramunda, Nayapalli, Old Station Bazar, Laxmisagar, Sundarpada and few other Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar and seek blessings of the Goddess,” added the BJP MLA.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister will visit the Puja pandals in the city here on the occasion of Mahasthami on October 11 (Friday). Similarly, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the Puja pandals in Cuttack city on the occasion of Mahanavami on October 12 (Saturday).

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also visit various Puja pandals in the capital city. His visit schedule will be finalized soon, said the BJP legislator.

Notably, over 300 Dussehra pandals have come up in the twin cities this year. The Puja committees have constructed huge pandals with unique themes and decorated them with colourful lights for the festival.