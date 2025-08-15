Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today hoisted the National Flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar during the state-level celebrations of the 79th Independence Day and took the salute of the parade.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister outlined the achievements of his government and presented the roadmap for Odisha’s development. He said the government has been working to strengthen education, healthcare, and infrastructure, with special focus on welfare measures for senior citizens.

Under the Vaya Vandana scheme, medical benefits worth ₹936 crore have been extended to people aged 70 years and above, he said.

Majhi stressed that industrialisation across all districts remains a priority, with special emphasis on setting up pharmaceutical companies to make Odisha a pharma hub.

Plans are also in place to empower youth through various schemes, implement the Jana Aashraya housing scheme in Bhubaneswar, and preserve and promote Odia identity, the CM said.