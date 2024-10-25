Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been included in the BJP list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Majhi, a tribal leader, is expected to play a key role in attracting voters towards BJP in the tribal dominated Jharkhand.

Majhi had addressed a few public meetings in the neighbouring state a few days ago.

Pradhan, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, have already managed the BJP campaign in the Assembly elections in various states.

Altogether 40 leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states have been included in the star campaigner list for Jharkhand.

Notably, Assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20.