Bhubaneswar: The state government has set up a Super Specialty Hospital at Burla in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

The super specialty hospital has been established on around three acres of land on the premises of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) with an expenditure of Rs 150 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated the newly-established health facility.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Sambalpur MLA Jay Narayan Mishra among others were present on the occasion.

“The super specialty hospital at Burla is the first such government-run health facility in the western Odisha. It will provide better healthcare to the people of at least 13 districts of Odisha. Besides, patients from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand can avail healthcare at the hospital,” said the Chief Minister.

The newly-established hospital has nine super specialty departments, modular OT, CT scan facility, ICU complex and several other modern facilities, he added.

“The super specialty hospital has altogether 272 beds including 58 intensive care units (ICUs). It will provide better healthcare to sickle cell patients. The institute is likely to play a key role in medical education and research in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, advised the medical students of VIMSAR to work for the improvement of healthcare sector in Odisha.

“You should not go to other states for jobs after completing your medical education at VIMSAR. You should work as doctors in Odisha and help improve the healthcare facility here,” Pradhan advised the medicos of VIMSAR.