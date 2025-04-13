Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled the calendar of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) at Odisha’s Puri town on Sunday, a day ahead of the Odia New Year.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee among others were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also unveiled an information booklet on Jagannath temple on the occasion.

The newly-unveiled calendar contains the day and dates of the rituals of the 12th century shrine for the new year.

The SJTA has finalized the dates for the rituals of Jagannath temple after consulting the representatives of various servitors’ groups and experts of the Muktimandap.

People can collect the calendar from the counters of SJTA at various places in the state.