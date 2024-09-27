Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today unveiled the logo for the upcoming UTKARSH ODISHA – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

The Chief Minister unveiled the logo at a special event in the capital city here. Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, other ministers, industry leaders, industry associations, Collectors of all 30 districts along with other dignitaries and government officials were present on the occasion.

The Odisha government has focused on driving economic growth through forward-looking policies, better infrastructure, and investor-friendly initiatives. The Make in Odisha initiative reflects the state’s efforts to attract global and national investors in sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, textiles, food processing, and technology.

The UTKARSH ODISHA – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is the state’s main investment summit. It aims at fostering collaborations and partnerships for sustainable industrial growth.

The summit is scheduled to be held in the capital city here for two days starting January 28.

The conclave is designed to highlight Odisha’s potential as an industrial powerhouse, focusing on teamwork, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries department, gave a detailed presentation on the efforts of the state government to foster a favourable business ecosystem. His presentation underscored the government’s mission to enhance Odisha’s industrial competitiveness and its commitment to make the state the most sought-after investment destination in India.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the ongoing improvements in ease of doing business and emphasized the government’s dedication to supporting both large industries and smaller entrepreneurs.

Minister of Industries and Skill Development, Sampad Chandra Swain, in his address, shed light on the transformative journey that Odisha’s industrial sector has undertaken over the years. He spoke passionately about the UTKARSH ODISHA initiative’s futuristic vision, aimed at positioning the state as a global hub for industries and investments.

Swain also acknowledged the vital role of district-level leadership in driving this vision forward, calling on District Collectors to continue their efforts in creating an investor-friendly atmosphere across the state.

The newly-unveiled logo represents both Odisha’s deep cultural roots and its readiness for the future.

In his keynote speech, the Chief Minister reiterated Odisha’s commitment to achieving its industrial ambitions through visionary policies, improved infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment. Majhi emphasized that the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 will be much more than an event; it will serve as a platform for action, where discussions will be transformed into partnerships and progress.

The Chief Minister also outlined several ambitious initiatives his government has undertaken, including the development of MSME parks in each district, the establishment of an FDI Park, multimodal logistics parks, and new industrial corridors. These initiatives, aimed at fostering a thriving industrial ecosystem, were recognized as foundational steps towards realizing Odisha’s long-term goal of becoming a leader in India’s industrial landscape.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Managing Director of IPICOL, thanked all dignitaries and stakeholders for their continued support in transforming Odisha into a globally recognized industrial hub.