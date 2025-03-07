Bhubaneswar: The tribal groups and residents of Kalahandi have called for the immediate conduct of a Gram Sabha for the Lanjigarh Bauxite Mine, emphasizing the need for socio-economic development in their region.

A high-level delegation from the Lanjigarh Anchalika Vikas Parishad, a local organization committed to the development of the Lanjigarh area, submitted a memorandum to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today, urging swift action on this long-pending issue.

The delegation pointed out that Kalahandi district is home to some of the world’s finest bauxite reserves, yet the region has failed to witness the level of development it deserves. The lack of industries, particularly in the Trilochanpur region of Kalahandi, has resulted in inadequate infrastructure and limited economic growth.

In stark contrast, neighboring areas in Rayagada and Kalahandi, where industries have been established, have experienced substantial improvements in living standards, infrastructure, and overall economic upliftment. However, the bauxite-rich region of Kalahandi continues to be left behind due to the non-operationalization of the Lanjigarh Bauxite Mine.

For 21 years, the Gram Sabha for the Lanjigarh Bauxite Mine has remained pending, significantly hindering the region’s economic and social progress. The absence of mining operations has led to the denial of the 5% development fund, which could have been utilized to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Thousands of indigenous people, including the Dongria and Kutia Kondh communities, have been deprived of employment opportunities, resulting in generational poverty.

The delegation expressed deep concern that despite Kalahandi's rich bauxite resources, it remains one of the most underdeveloped areas in Odisha. Over the past three decades, the non-operationalization of the Lanjigarh Bauxite Mine has stalled the region’s progress. Meanwhile, neighboring districts like Rayagada and Koraput have witnessed substantial industrial growth, infrastructure development, and job creation due to active bauxite mining, while Kalahandi continues to miss out on the benefits of its natural resources.

With the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’ and under the leadership of the new double-engine progressive government, the tribal groups and residents of Kalahandi have expressed their trust in the government’s commitment to inclusive development. They eagerly await a decisive step to convene the Gram Sabha for the Lanjigarh Bauxite Mine without further delay. The initiation of mining operations will ensure employment, infrastructural development, and overall economic prosperity for the long-neglected Kalahandi region, finally placing it on the path to growth and progress.