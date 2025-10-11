Bhubaneswar: Strongly condemning the gangrape of an Odia medical student in Durgapur, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today urged the West Bengal Government to take exemplary action against the accused involved in the case.

In a post on X, Majhi said he was deeply disturbed by the incident and appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure strict action against the culprits as per law. He also wished the survivor a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister directed officials to remain in constant touch with their counterparts in West Bengal for necessary action and assured the survivor’s family of complete support from the Odisha Government.

The survivor, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha and a second-year student at a private medical college in Durgapur, was allegedly gang-raped on Friday night after she went out with a classmate to eat outside the campus.

Official sources in Odisha said that Pinak Mishra, DIG of Police, Eastern Range, has spoken to the survivor’s father.

A team comprising a police officer and an administrative officer will visit Durgapur to extend support to the victim’s family. The DIG and SP of Balasore are coordinating with their counterparts in the Durgapur Police, the sources added.

According to police sources in West Bengal, some miscreants began harassing the female second-year student and her friend while they were outside. Her friend fled in fear, and the assailants allegedly dragged the girl to a nearby forest, where the crime was committed.

A senior officer of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said the college authorities have lodged a complaint. The survivor’s mobile phone was also reportedly taken away by the accused. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal health Department has sought a detailed report from the private medical college regarding the incident.