Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, urging the Centre to enhance the rice procurement target from the state for the upcoming Kharif season.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Majhi on Wednesday shared details of the meeting, stating, "Called on Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji today at New Delhi. Requested enhancement of the rice procurement target for the upcoming season in view of the anticipated surplus in the State."

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to increase the monthly lifting of rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure its smooth and timely evacuation from state godowns.

Emphasising the state's commitment to food security and farmer welfare, CM Majhi informed the Union Minister about the Odisha Government's proactive steps, including the promotion of millets, expansion of storage infrastructure, and other policy measures aimed at strengthening the agri-food ecosystem.

"Highlighted the Odisha Government's proactive measures, including promotion of millets and expansion of storage infrastructure, aimed at strengthening food security and safeguarding farmers' interests," the Chief Minister emphasised.

The meeting assumes significance as Odisha prepares for a bumper paddy crop, and the state government looks to ensure adequate procurement and distribution mechanisms are in place ahead of the harvest season.

As per the official sources, currently, 27 LMT of rice is required for the state's consumption. But this year, a total of 93 LMT of paddy has been produced in our state, including Kharif and Rabi paddy.

Out of this, an average of 63 LMT of rice will be produced, which is much more than the demand of the state. The state government had also earlier raised the issue regarding the slow pace of FCI’s procurement process in the state.

(IANS)