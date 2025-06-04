Dhenkanal: During his visit to Dhenkanal district, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 12 development projects worth ₹112 crore and laid the foundation for 10 more projects valued at ₹76 crore.

Among the major announcements, the foundation stone was laid for the Baji Rout Sports Complex, which is set to be developed at a cost of ₹120 crore. The project is envisioned as a tribute to Saheed Baji Rout, a revered son of the soil. The complex will feature a football ground, synthetic athletic track, hockey training centre, indoor stadium, swimming pool, and a hostel with accommodation for 100 inmates. CM Majhi stated that the facility would serve as an inspiration for youth to pursue sports.

Highlighting the State Government’s vision, the Chief Minister emphasised the goal of making Dhenkanal a progressive district. He revealed the Government has received investment proposals worth ₹50,000 crore, with ₹30,000 crore earmarked for solar energy initiatives. These proposals are expected to generate around 26,400 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

CM Majhi reiterated the Government’s commitment to building a progressive Odisha by 2036, urging for balanced development across all districts. “Let us work together to build a Samruddha Dhenkanal and Samruddha Odisha,” he said.

The event was attended by Labour Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Food Supply Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Dhenkanal MP Rudranarayan Pani, and MLAs Shatrughana Jena, Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Simarani Nayak, and Ashok Mohanty, along with senior district administration officials.