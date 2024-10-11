Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced waiver of ground rent for Durga Puja pandals across the state.

"Wishing the people of Odisha on the occasion of Durga Puja. On this occasion, the Government has decided to waive the rent for all Durga Puja pandals in Odisha. I am hopeful that this decision of the government will encourage the members of the puja committees," the CM posted on social media.

Majhi today visited several puja pandals in Bhubaneswar to have darshan to Goddess Durga. He also greeted the public during the visit.

He is scheduled to visit puja pandals in Cuttack tomorrow and his home district on October 13 to celebrate Durga Puja.