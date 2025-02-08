Bhubaneswar: The Grievance Cell of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will remain closed in February 10, 2025.

Official sources at the General Administration and Public Grievance said due to some very important work schedule on February 10, the CM will not be able to hear the grievances of the public at the Grievance Cell.

From the public, the CM receives applications at the Grievance Cell located in Unit-5, Bhubaneswar.

The official sources added next date for hearing of grievances at the Cell will be announced through the media.