Bhubaneswar: The grievance cell of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will remain closed on three consecutive Mondays starting September 2.

This was revealed by the General Administration and Public Grievance department today.

The Chief Minister’s grievance cell will remain shut on September 2, 9 and 16 (all Mondays), said the department in a statement.

The Chief Minister’s grievance cell will remain closed on September 2 due to the ongoing session of the Odisha Assembly.

The state government has declared September 9 as a holiday due to the Nuakhai festival in Odisha. So, the CM’s grievance cell will remain shut on September 9, said the department.

Similarly, September 16 is a public holiday as it coincides with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Hence, the Chief Minister’s grievance cell will not operate on September 16, added the department.

The next date for hearing of grievances at the CM’s grievance cell will be informed to the people later, said the department.

After taking charge as Odisha Chief Minister, Majhi had announced that he would hear people’s grievances on every Monday.