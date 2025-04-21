Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday held a public grievance hearing in Sambalpur. For the first time, the CM's public grievance hearing was organised outside Bhubaneswar.

The hearing took place at the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) office, where hundreds of people gathered from early morning to voice their concerns and submit grievances.

CM Majhi said the initiative aims to take the government closer to the people and ensure that no citizen feels neglected. “By stepping out of Bhubaneswar, we are trying to reach people directly. This effort is to strengthen grassroots governance,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that similar grievance hearings would be held in other districts in the near future.

The SMC made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Special facilities were provided for differently-abled individuals, including wheelchairs, sign language interpreters, and assistance for the visually impaired. Additionally, water points, ORS stations, and refreshments managed by NGOs were set up at the venue.