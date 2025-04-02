Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has arrested Girish Chandra Behera, the in-charge secretary of Durgadevi Co-Operative Society in Balasore district, for allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to ₹5.80 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

According to a release issued by the anti-corruption agency, Behera diverted indemnity claims meant for 38 farmers affected during 2021-2023. The funds, intended as compensation, were allegedly siphoned off by the accused.

Following the detection of financial irregularities, Odisha Vigilance registered a case under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Section 409 of the IPC.

Behera has been forwarded to court, and further investigation is underway.