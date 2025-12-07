Bhubaneswar: A sharp drop in night temperatures pushed several parts of Odisha into severe cold conditions on Sunday. Rourkela recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7.2°C, making it the coldest place in the state. Other interior pockets like Daringbadi, Jharsuguda and Phulbani also saw temperatures slipping below 10°C.
Jharsuguda logged 7.6°C and Daringbadi 7.5°C, while Phulbani settled at 8°C. Angul recorded 9°C and Keonjhar 9.6°C. Sundargarh remained chilly at 10°C, followed by Koraput at 10.3°C and Bhawanipatna at 10.5°C.
A shopkeeper in Sundargarh said the cold this year feels harsher and has forced people indoors early in the evening. A resident of Dhenkanal shared that mornings have become foggy and travel has slowed down in several parts of the district.
Twin cities witness significant dip
Bhubaneswar shivered at 11.9°C, marking its lowest reading of the season. Cuttack and Sonepur recorded 11.8°C, while Dhenkanal followed closely at 11.4°C. Baripada, Bolangir and Boudh all touched 11.5°C.
Sambalpur registered 12°C. Titilagarh and Rayagada stood at 13°C, and Balasore reported 13.6°C. Paradip dipped to 13.9°C.
Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Sunday:
