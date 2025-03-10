Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has collected ₹6,595.55 crore tax from the sale of tobacco products and pan masala over the past ten years. This information was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the State Legislative Assembly today in response to a question by MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.

According to the data presented by the Chief Minister, the tax collection from these products has steadily increased year after year. In the ongoing financial year 2024-25, up to February 2025, the state has already collected ₹1,047.82 crore from tobacco and pan masala sales.

The revenue from these products was ₹174.71 crore in 2014-15, which saw fluctuations over the years but maintained an upward trend. Notably, the collection surpassed ₹1,000 crore in 2023-24, reaching ₹1,012.56 crore. The figures for the last few years highlight a consistent rise in tax collection:

2018-19: ₹480.71 crore

₹480.71 crore 2019-20: ₹609.90 crore

₹609.90 crore 2020-21: ₹711.23 crore

₹711.23 crore 2021-22: ₹876.63 crore

₹876.63 crore 2022-23: ₹889.42 crore

The CM's reply also revealed that pan masala and tobacco products are being imported into Odisha from 16 states.