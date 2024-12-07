Bhubaneswar: Odisha has collected Rs 7216.99 Crore from liquor sales during the last fiscal, informed State Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Assembly today.

In a written answer to a question asked by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, the Minister told the House that total Rs 7216.99 Crore excise revenue was collected alone from liquor sales in the state during 2023-24 financial year.

While Rs 124.99 Crore, the highest amount of excise revenue, has been collected from Bargarh district, Ganjam was placed second with Rs 96.10 Crore in the list of highest excise revenue collected district.

Here is the district-wise breakdown of excise revenue in 2023-24 FY:

As per the data provided by the Minister in his written statement, Odisha has collected a total of Rs 38,364.24 Crore excise revenue in the last 10 years.

Replying to another question asked by Khordha MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev, Harichandan said that there are 1073 liquor-off shops and 762 liquor-on shops in Odisha.

Of 762 liquor-on shops, 509 have lincense for bar, 179 country liquor shops and 482 Out Still liquor shops in the state, the Minister stated.