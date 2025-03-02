Kendrapara: A Plus Two Commerce student of Pattamundai College in Odisha's Kendrapara district allegedly died by suicide after a teacher of the educational institution allegedly touched her inappropriately on the pretext of checking for malpractice during an examination. The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the region.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother at the Pattamundai Rural Police Station, she appeared for the examination on February 19, during which a teacher assigned to invigilation called her outside on the pretext of checking for malpractice. He allegedly touched her sensitive body parts.

When the girl resisted, the teacher allegedly threatened her with expulsion and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone. She returned to the examination hall after a delay of 10 minutes, visibly shaken and in tears. She was unable to concentrate properly on the exam.

Upon reaching home, she narrated the ordeal to her mother. The girl's parents reported the matter to the college authorities, who told them to address the issue after completion of the exams.

However, unable to cope with the mental trauma, the girl allegedly ended her life on February 24 by hanging herself at her house.

Police had initially registered an unnatural death case in the matter. After the girl's mother filed a written complaint at the police station on Saturday, cops intensified the investigation by collecting the college's CCTV footage to verify the allegations.

Speaking on the matter, IIC Dheeraj Lenka said the footage is being examined as part of the ongoing probe.