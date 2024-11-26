Bhubaneswar: On charges of demanding and accepting bribe, the Odisha Vigilance apprehended a College Principal in Nayagarh district today.

Based on a complaint filed by a staffer of Dadhibaman Jew +3 Mahavidyalaya, Bahadajhola, the Vigilance officials laid a trap. While demanding and accepting ₹1 lakh bribe from the complainant, the official caught the Dadhibaman Jew +3 Mahavidyalaya’s Principal Nalini Ranjan Bhuian red-handed.

Bhuian was taking the bribe to release the outstanding arrear salary of ₹5 lakh of the staffer.

Official sources said the Vigilance recovered the entire bribe amount from the possession of the College Principal.

As per the latest filing, simultaneous searches were going on at two locations of Bhuian from disproportionate assets angle.

A case Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 25/2014 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused Principal. Investigation into the case is going on.