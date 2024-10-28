Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Diwali, the Twin City Commissionerate Police seized illegally stored firecrackers worth more than Rs 20 lakh.

The seizures were made during raids by the police at various places in and around Bhubaneswar.

Following a raid in Balianta area, police seized over 150 kilograms of fireworks and raw materials intended for manufacturing firecrackers.

The development comes ahead of Diwali, with preparations underway for issuing temporary licenses to sell firecrackers.

The police have allowed for temporary sale of firecrackers at 25 locations in the city for Diwali festival.

A total of 465 applicants have sought licenses to operate these stalls. However, around 200 have received permits, so far.

Each authorized shop is prohibited from storing more than 300 kg of firecrackers and must maintain a distance of at least 50 feet from other shops.

Police have emphasized that all vendors must strictly adhere to the guidelines for public safety.

On the other hand, Puri police seized firecrackers worth around Rs 11.12 lakh in the district after conducting raids at various places in the district during the last 5 days.