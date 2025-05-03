Bhubaneswar: The state government is committed to reviving and celebrating indigenous sports in Odisha, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai today.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a session on ‘Indigenous Sports—From India to Global Stage’ on the third day of World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai.

“In Odisha, we are deeply committed to reviving and celebrating our indigenous sports. From tribal games to school activities, traditional sports like Kho Kho, Kabaddi, and Mallakhamb are part of our cultural fabric,” said Majhi.

According to the Chief Minister, these games are not just about competition, they are living traditions rooted in our culture, reflecting the resilience, creativity, and wisdom of our ancestors. They have taught generations the values of teamwork, endurance, and respect for nature, he added.

Majhi highlighted various initiatives of the Odisha government to promote indigenous sports.

“Today, we are building stadiums in every block, launching training centres at the panchayat level, and nurturing rural talent through grassroots programmes. Our vision is clear -- to create champions in every village and take our native sports from the backyard to the global stage,” Majhi said.

Odisha has emerged as a major sports hub, hosting events like the 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship in Cuttack, he added.

The Chief Minister advocated for the promotion of traditional games to the global stage.

“Preserving indigenous sports is preserving our soul. It is about giving our children, a sense of belongingness and pride in their heritage. It is about building a future, rooted in the strength of our past. Tradition is the new vibe,” stated the Chief Minister.

According to Majhi, the Odisha government will continue to work with the Centre and global federations to ensure that indigenous sports get their rightful place on the world stage.