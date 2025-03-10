Bhubaneswar: The Common Application Form (CAF) for admissions into various postgraduate (PG) courses in universities and colleges across Odisha for the 2025-26 academic year will be available for students from today (March 10). The last date for applying is March 28.

Aspiring candidates will need to apply through the CAF to enroll in PG courses. Admissions will be based on the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET), which is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of May. Selection will be determined by the student’s performance in the CPET.

The Higher Education Department has emphasized the early completion of the PG admission process to ensure a smooth academic schedule. “The state government has decided to expedite the admission process to facilitate timely examinations and result publication,” the department stated.

As per the schedule, classes for PG courses at universities and colleges across the state are set to commence by July 10.