Bhubaneswar: Emphasising on community policing in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh today released the annual report of the Commissionerate Police.

Singh said crime control activities will be carried out with the help and cooperation of the citizens.

The Commissioner of Police charted out plans for the Commissionerate for 2025. He stated the efforts will focus on reducing accident rates and address the rising traffic issues in the twin city.

As per the annual report, 11,975 cases were registered in the Bhubaneswar UPD in 2023 whereas the Commissionerate Police registered 14,416 cases in 2024.

A total of 66 murder cases were registered in 2024 while 52 similar cases were registered in 2023. The number of loot and theft cases in the Bhubaneswar UPD has decreased last year, the Commissioner of Police added.

In the Cuttack UPD, 89 murder case were registered in 2024 as compared to 78 murder cases in 2023. The cases of loot and theft, and riot and traffic-related cases also decreased.

Praising the efforts of the Property Offence Protection and Detection (POPD) team, Singh said property offences have decreased in the Bhubaneswar UPD. As many as 1,125 individuals were arrested in property offence cases in the UPD and 5.55 kg gold, over 15 kg silver and 779 mobile phones and ₹61.73 lakh cash were seized.

The Commissionerate Police registered 7,263 cases related to cyber crime last year. Over ₹82 Crore were defrauded in several cyber crime cases.

Following complaints, the police frozen bank accounts with ₹23.6 Crore. A total of ₹2.5 Crore have been returned to online fraud victims.

In order to curb the cyber crime, the Commissionerate Police has been creating awareness among citizens. It also issued 1930 toll free number to help the victims lodge complaints.