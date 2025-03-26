Bhubaneswar: Opposing the suspension of 12 Congress MLAs from the Odisha Assembly, several party legislators staged an overnight protest on the road at Lower PMG in front of Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. They even slept on the street, alleging that they were assaulted by security personnel and police in the middle of the night.

According to Congress MLAs, the security personnel forcibly removed them from the House when they were sleeping near the podium of the Speaker last night as a mark of protest and left them on the roadside after allegedly attacking them. Refusing to back down, the legislators continued their protest and spent the entire night on the road.

Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati alleged that police not only assaulted his security officer but also snatched his gold chain. Expressing his disappointment, he said, “We are in politics to serve the people and fight against injustice, but after such treatment, I have decided to quit politics.”

The prolonged protest took a toll on the health of some legislators, with Bahinipati reportedly falling ill. Sources said he underwent a health check-up following the incident.

Congress MLA CS Raazen Ekka alleged that the Odisha police acted with "hooliganism" during their protest, accusing the BJP-led government of being afraid of their opposition. He claimed that Congress MLAs were "manhandled" and vowed to continue protests, emphasizing the party’s commitment to women's safety and the people of Odisha.

Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das echoed similar sentiments, stating that their protest was peaceful and focused on women's safety. He condemned the alleged forceful removal and mistreatment of MLAs, calling it an insult to public representatives. "The police have assaulted two of our MLAs. We will not stop our protest. Rules become secondary when the fight is for society," he said.

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu accused the state government of suppressing dissent, calling it a "dictatorship." He claimed that CLP leaders were injured in the scuffle and criticized the silence of national leaders on crimes against women in Odisha. Referring to the President's tweet condemning a recent Kolkata rape and murder case, he questioned why no such response was given to Odisha’s cases of missing and assaulted women. He reiterated Congress’s demand for a discussion on the issue in the Assembly.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Irasis Acharya defended the Speaker’s decision to suspend Congress MLAs, accusing them of misconduct in the Assembly. He alleged that Congress leaders were disrupting proceedings by climbing onto tables, whistling, and using inappropriate language. "The Assembly functions on taxpayer money, and such behavior is unacceptable," he remarked.