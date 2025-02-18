Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) launched its Sankalpa Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to the Puri Jagannath Temple today. Led by OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das, the march aims to reconnect with former party leaders and workers while strengthening the party’s grassroots presence.

The padayatra commenced at 10 am from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the state capital. Das received a grand welcome from Congress workers and supporters at the airport. Soon after, accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters, Das embarked on the march towards Puri. As per the schedule, the padayatra will culminate at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on February 20.

"The Sankalp Padayatra is being undertaken to bring change within the Congress and the state. It has been organized to restore the lost glory of Odisha," Das told reporters.

However, an unexpected incident occurred during the padayatra when Das lost his balance and fell while leaving the airport. He was immediately taken to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Debashis Patnaik, chairman of the Sankalpa Padayatra Committee and former MLA, highlighted the strong turnout at the airport, describing it as a positive sign for the Congress’ resurgence in Odisha.

The march passed through Shishu Bhavan, Rajmahal, Kalpana Square, and Ravi Talkies Square before reaching Lingipur Square. After a lunch break at Lingipur, the padayatra resumed towards Pipili, where the participants will halt for the night.

On the following day, the march will proceed to Teisipur, with a break for lunch before heading towards Chandanpur for an overnight stay. On February 20, the final stretch of the march will resume from Chandanpur, stopping for lunch at Bata Mangala before reaching the Jagannath Temple in the afternoon.

Das will seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at the temple and later address the media before concluding the padayatra, Patnaik added.