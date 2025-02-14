Bhubaneswar: The Congress party has expressed its willingness to welcome back all leaders who had been either suspended or expelled from the party in Odisha.

Bhakta Charan Das, the newly-appointed president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), has revoked the suspension and expulsion of all leaders facing disciplinary action in the state.

“Several Congress leaders had been either suspended or expelled from the party in Odisha for various reasons in the past. The OPCC has revoked the suspension/expulsion of all such leaders,” said Das in a press communique today.

The OPCC has also extended an olive branch to the leaders who deserted the party for various reasons in the past.

“Several leaders have left Congress party in Odisha for one reason or other. We sincerely urge them to return to the party fold. We will welcome back all those who believe in the ideology and principles of Congress party,” said Das, a former MP and Union Minister.