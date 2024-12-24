Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress will hold the Ambedkar Samman Yatra in all the districts across the state today over the alleged disrespect to B.R. Ambedkar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament.

The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Amit Shah and a public apology from him for his controversial remarks on Ambedkar.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka said, "Congress will hold agitation against the statement of Amit Shah and the "anti-constitution, anti-Dalit mindset" of the BJP. On Tuesday, we will garland the statues of Ambedkar in all districts across the country and later march to the offices of district collectors in a rally holding photos of Ambedkar. We will submit a memorandum to the President through the district collector demanding that Amit Shah should resign and issue an apology. We will never tolerate the disrespect shown by him towards Ambedkar."

The Koraput MP also said that the Congress will continue to protest till Amit Shah resigns and offers an apology for his remarks against Ambedkar.

The Congress leader also noted that being from the tribal community he could get the opportunity to become an MP only because of Ambedkar, Jawahar Lal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He called the ruling BJP and RSS "anti-Constitution" and said that the Congress is fighting to save the Constitution and demanding a caste census for this reason.

Referring to a physical altercation between BJP and Congress leaders in Parliament resulting in injury to two BJP MPs, Ulaka alleged that BJP has filed 26 cases against Rahul Gandhi by creating a well-planned false drama to divert the attention from the disrespectful statement made by Amit Shah.

On the other hand, the Congress Legislative Party leader in Assembly, Rama Chandra Kadam also criticised the BJP and Union Home Minister Shah for the latter's disrespectful statement made against Ambedkar.

He said that Union Minister Shah's statement is also against the Dalits, Adivasis and the Constitution of India.

(IANS)