Bhubaneswar: Several Odisha Congress workers allegedly set a police vehicle on fire during a protest by the party in Bhubaneswar today. However, the flame was immediately doused due to prompt action by the driver of the vehicle.

Besides, as many as 12 policemen were injured as Congress workers pelted stones and chairs at the cops, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Tension ran high at Lower PMG here as police resorted to lathi-charge on Congress workers as they hurled stones and plastic chairs at the cops.

The incident took place when the Congress workers broke barricades erected by the police and tried to head towards the Odisha Assembly. The party carried out a protest rally in the city to gherao the Assembly over the issue of safety of women in the state.

Amid pelting of stones and baton charge, several Congress workers and policemen reportedly sustained injuries.

As the protest by the Congress workers intensified, police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.