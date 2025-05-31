Bhubaneswar: The iconic Master Canteen Square in the heart of Odisha’s capital may soon be renamed. As per sources in the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department, the State Government is considering a proposal to rechristen the prominent landmark to better reflect Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

Advocate and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy has been urging the Government to rename the square since March 2021. In letters addressed to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, Tripathy argued the current name—Master Canteen Square—does not adequately represent the civilisational legacy of Odisha.

Tripathy proposed alternative names such as Kalinga, Utkal, and Paika, or names honouring notable freedom fighters like Jayi Rajaguru and Saheed Laxman Nayak.

Directive has already been issued to the General Administration and Revenue and Disaster Management Departments to review the proposal.

However, Sunjoy Hans, whose family established the original Master Canteen eatery in the 1940s, has voiced concerns about changing the name, highlighting its historical importance to the city.

The Master Canteen Square is a bustling hub of daily activity, located near the Bhubaneswar Railway Station. It sees a high volume of footfall and significant commercial activity every day, making it one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.