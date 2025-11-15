Bhubaneswar: The body of a police constable was found from a garbage dump under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Boudh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Uday Ranjan of Balisahi in Purunakatak area of Boudh. Uday had been posted at Baliguda police station in Kandhamal.

He had come to his native place on a leave a few days ago. Uday’s body was reportedly found from the garbage dump near his house today.

On being informed, the local police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Preliminary investigation suggests that the constable was killed by one of his neighbours over past enmity.

The accused neighbour had allegedly killed Uday four days ago and hid his body at the dump yard, reports said. The accused neighbour has been detained for questioning, police said.