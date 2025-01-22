Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has constituted the 6th State Finance Commission with the appointment of a chairman and four members.

The Finance Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

The Governor of Odisha has constituted the 6th State Finance Commission in accordance with Article-243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India and Sections 3 and 8 of the Odisha Finance Commission (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1993, said the notification.

Retired IAS Arun Kumar Panda has been appointed as the chairman of the 6th State Finance Commission.

Prof. Asit Ranjan Mohanty of XIMB, Prof. Amaresh Samantray of Department of Economics at Pondicherry University and Dr. Bibhu Prasad Nayak, a professor at TISS, have been appointed as the members of the Finance Commission.

Finance Department Additional Secretary Dr. Satya Priya Rath (IAS) will be the member secretary of the commission.

The chairman and other members of the commission will hold office for a period of 6 months, added the notification.

The commission will make recommendations for distribution of taxes, duties, tolls and fees leviable by the state between the Odisha government, 3-tier Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), said the Finance Department.