Bhubaneswar: Three days after two containers of a sunken cargo vessel were washed ashore in Kendrapara district, a container was found floating in the sea near Odisha’s Puri town on Thursday.

The container was found floating in the Bay of Bengal around 1.5 km off the coast near Penthakata in Puri. Some fishermen spotted the container in the morning and informed the district administration.

Soon, hundreds of locals gathered on the beach to have a view of the floating container.

Two containers of sunken cargo ship MV ITT Puma were washed ashore at Satabhaya under Rajnagar police limits in Kendrapara district of Odisha on September 2.

The two containers were filled with food items, mustard oil, saris, clothes and footwears among other articles.

The labels on the containers revealed that they belonged to ITT Lines Private Limited, a Kolkata-based logistics firm that owned cargo vessel MV ITT Puma.

The locals of Satabhaya reportedly took away all the items from the two containers.

However, the villagers claimed that most of the items had been lost in the sea as the doors of the containers got opened due to the strong waves.

On being informed, police and Forest department officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The cargo ship had capsized near Sagar island in West Bengal on its way from Kolkata to Port Blair in Andaman on August 26.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 11 crew members and brought them to Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

