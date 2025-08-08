Jagatsinghpur: In a disturbing case from Odisha, a police official has been suspended over allegations of torturing his minor wife, but remains absconding months after a complaint was lodged.

Amit Padhee, a Sub-Inspector posted in Puri district and a native of Ratei village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore, had reportedly married a minor girl from Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station area as per Hindu rituals. The marriage followed an online friendship that began through Facebook.

A few months after wedding, the girl accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to physical and mental abuse. With no respite, she returned to her parental home in Jagatsinghpur and lodged a complaint against them four months ago.

Acting on the allegations, the Home Department placed Padhee under suspension. However, no arrest has been made so far. Sources said a chargesheet will be filed only after his arrest.

The victim and her family expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delay in action, alleging that the accused is evading the law despite serious charges against him.