Bhubaneswar: The Additional Tahasildar of Pipli in Odisha’s Puri district has been booked for sexual harassment of a woman Revenue Inspector (RI).

The Pipli police registered a case against Additional Tahasildar Prabodha Kumar Mohanty under Section 75 of the BNS on the basis of a complaint filed by Teisipur RI Subhashree Gyanadarshini Nayak.

As per the complaint, the woman RI had visited the Tahsil office at Pipli on May 24 to attend an official meeting. As there was heavy rainfall outside, the woman RI was waiting inside a room in front of the Tahsildar’s chamber after completion of the meeting in the afternoon.

The Additional Tahslidar entered the room and had a short conversation with the woman RI. Subsequently, he moved closer to the Woman RI and inappropriately touched her waist, neck and back without her consent, said the complaint.

The Additional Tahsildar pulled the Woman RI’s hand and tried to obstruct her while she was trying to leave the room, added the complaint.

In her compliant, the woman RI urged the police to take appropriate legal action against the Additional Tahsildar.

“I have also informed the incident to the higher authorities. If necessary, I will go to the media,” said the victim.

The Additional Tahsildar, however, rejected the allegation of sexual harassment. “There is no truth in the allegation. I am ready to face any investigation in this regard,” he said.