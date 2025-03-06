Bhubaneswar: The Cyber Crime Unit of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a woman from Delhi in connection with an investment fraud amounting to Rs 87 lakh.

The cyber crime police had launched a probe into the fraud after receiving a complaint in this regard from the victim, a resident of Saileshri Vihar area in the Odisha capital.

The arrested has been identified as Vandana Bawa of South Delhi. The Crime Branch sleuths will bring the accused to Odisha on a transit remand after producing her in a court in Delhi.

The cops have seized a mobile phone, two SIM cards, an Aadhar card and a PAN card among other incriminating articles.

According to police, the complainant, an employee of a private firm, was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘101 Stock Discussion Group’ by an individual who identified himself as a professor.

The victim was assured of getting stock trading tips, IPO guidance and investment strategies from the WhatsApp group.

The fraudsters later persuaded the victim to deposit around Rs 87 lakh in various bank accounts in several installments. They promised the victim of high returns from the investment.

The complainant, later, realized that he had been duped by the fraudsters and lodged a complaint in this regard with the Cyber Crime Unit of the Crime Branch.

During investigation, the cops have frozen several bank accounts of the fraudsters and recovered Rs 10 lakh.

The arrested accused has been involved in two more cyber crime incidents in Kerala and Gujarat.