Keonjhar/Joda: As heavy rains continue to lash different parts of the State owing to a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, a couple sustained serious injuries following a wall collapse in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

The victims, identified as Benudhar Das and his wife Dhubuli Das of Kanjiasula village in Champua block, were inside their house when the mishap took place.

As per reports, the husband-wife duo were sleeping when a wall of their mud house collapsed following torrential downpour. They were trapped in the debris for a while until neighbours rescued them. Both Benudhar and Dhubuli were rushed to Champua sub-divisional hospital in a serious condition.

Hospital authorities said the couple is recuperating and stable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued red alert to Keonjhar along with neighbouring Mayurbhanj as both districts were expected to witness low-pressure induced heavy rains since Friday.