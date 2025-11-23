Udala: Tension flared near Titia Chhak on the Udala-Baripada road in Mayurbhanj district today evening after a couple was critically injured when a vehicle belonging to a BJP MLA allegedly rammed into their moped.

According to reports, the couple from the Khunta area was returning home from the weekly village market on their moped when a speeding Scorpio, bearing registration number OD05AK7493 and reportedly linked to Saraskana BJP MLA Bhadav Hansdah, hit them and dragged the vehicle for several metres. The vehicle eventually came to a halt after crashing into a roadside tree.

Locals said the four occupants inside the Scorpio fled the scene immediately after the incident. The vehicle was reportedly travelling from the Baripada side.

With the help of locals, the critically injured couple was rushed to the PRM Medical College and Hospital.

Demanding justice for the victims, agitated locals blocked the Udala-Baripada road and set tyres ablaze.

Upon receiving information, Khunta police personnel reached the spot and were attempting to pacify the protesters at the time of filing this report.