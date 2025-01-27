Angul: In a tragic mishap, a man and his wife were electrocuted to death after reportedly coming in contact with a live wire laid out to trap wild animals in Bantala area of Odisha's Angul district here on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Sura Pradhan and his wife Sukanti.

As per reports, the couple was working in the farmhouse of one Bhabagrahi Dehury in Pokatunga village within Bantala police limits. Sources said they used to look after the kitchen garden there. On Sunday night, they had ventured out when they accidentally stepped on a live wire laid out to trap wild animals in a nearby area.

When they did not return for hours, villagers started a search operation. In the morning, their bodies were found near Raguditaila where the wires had been laid

Locals rushed them to the district headquarters hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

Police reached the spot and started investigation. Efforts are on to find out who laid the live wire in the area, official sources said.