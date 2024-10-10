Jeypore: In a saddening incident, a couple ended their lives over the family quarrel in Koraput district.

The deceased have been identified as Sukana Saura and wife Sumitra Saura from Bamuniputara area in Jeypore.

Over some petty family quarrel, Sukana committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from the ceiling. Subsequently, Sumitra also ended her life.

Family members said Sukana and Sumitra were married one year ago.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the demise of the couple.