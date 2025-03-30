Bhubaneswar: A couple was found dead in their house in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

The incident took place at Gudighat village under Muribahal police limits in Balangir. The deceased have been identified as Premraj Majhi and his wife Bhanumati Majhi.

Premraj had tied the nuptial knot with Bhanumati in 2019 and the couple did not have any marital discord, locals said.

The main door of the couple’s house was found closed from inside till the noon today. Suspecting something unpleasant, the villagers informed the incident to police.

Premraj and his wife Bhanumati were found dead in their house once the police broke open the door.

The cops sent the bodies for postmortem and launched a probe in this regard. A scientific team has been called in to assist in the investigation.