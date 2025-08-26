

Paikmal: In a tragic mishap, a couple was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in Padmapur area of Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Balaram Rana and his wife Sashi Rana, residents of Dhandupali village within Paikmal police limits. The duo was guarding the crops when the incident happened.

As per reports, Balaram and his wife used to grow vegetable crops. Like any other day, they were sleeping at their farm when a wild elephant strayed into their field. Deperately trying to prevent the pachyderm from destroying the crops, they tried to drive it away. But instead, the jumbo attacked them and crushed them to death.

In the morning, family members went to the field to look for them, only to find all the crops destroyed and the couple dead.

Forest personnel on getting information, have arrived at the spot. As news spread, a pall of gloom descended on the village. Local residents demanded due compensation for the family and held the Forest department responsible for the rising cases of human-animal conflict in vulnerable areas bordering forests.