Sundargarh: A man was awarded life imprisonment for murdering an elderly woman in Sundargarh’s Rajgangpur area.

The District Sessions Judge Sikharani Ratho convicted Mahendra Naik, aged 38, in the murder case and pronounced life imprisonment under Sec 302 of IPC. Naik was also fined ₹20,000. He will serve another six months in jail, if he fails to deposit the fine amount.

On November 16, 2019, Mahendra entered the house of aunt Mutafa alias Lalu Naik, aged 60, located in Hatimunda village under Rajgangpur police limits. Nurturing a grudge against aunt Mutafa over past enmity, Mahendra strangulated her when she was alone at house.

Based on a complaint, the Rajgangpur Police registered a case 334/17.11.2019 under Sec 302 of IPC and launched investigation.

Government counsel Dilip Kumar Murmu said the District Sessions Judge today convicted Mahendra after examining the statement of 25 witnesses and the 20 documents presented before the court.