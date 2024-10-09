Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha awarded life imprisonment to a man after convicting him for murdering his wife.

The Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (II) Bandana Kar convicted Muralidhara Behera for murdering wife Shakuntala Majhi for dowry.

After examining the statements of 12 witnesses, and medical and forensic reports, the court convicted Behera and sentenced him to life imprisonment. A fine of ₹10,000 was also imposed on Majhi.

The accused Majhi demanded more dowry of ₹50,000 after six months of his marriage. Behera beaten wife Majhi to death with a hammer demanding the dowry money in Kargil Basti in the Airport Police limits of Bhubaneswar on July 24, 2020.

Based on the complaint filed by the family members of Majhi, the case number 133 was registered at the Airport Police Station under Sec 304 of IPC and probe was launched.