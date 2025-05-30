Nuapada: A court in Odisha's Nuapada district today sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a human sacrifice case dating back to 2019.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional District and Sessions judge Sunil Kumar Das after trial and examination of evidence.

The accused, Chintamani Majhi, a resident of Jadamunda village within Komna police limits of the district, was convicted of sacrificing his nephew as part of a black magic ritual for a bountiful harvest.

On August 8, 2019, Chintamani had beckoned his minor nephew Dhansingh Majhi to their agricultural field on the pretext of felling a tree. Prior to that, he had performed ceremonial magic and readied the plot for human sacrifice as part of the ritual for a good crop yield.

When Dhansingh started chopping down the tree, Chintamani came from behind and hacked him with a sharp weapon, beheading the latter on the spot.

Later, police had arrested him and registered a case.

Public prosecutor Kartikeswar Maharana said the judgement was pronounced after trial and examination of evidence.