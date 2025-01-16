Bhubaneswar: A special court in Odisha framed charges against Gautam Kundu and Shibamoy Dutta, promoters of the Rose Valley Group, in multi-state chit fund scam.

Based on prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, the Special Court (PMLA), District and Sessions Court Complex at Khordha framed charges against the accused duo paving way for restoring the attached properties to legitimate claimants.

Earlier, the ED had attached moveable properties worth Rs 332 Crore (present value of more than 400 Crore, including interest) in 2014 and 2015 in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The case against Rose Valley Group was also being investigated in Kolkata Zonal Office, Guwahati Zonal Office and Agartala Sub Zonal Offices of ED.

In Kolkata Zone , in one case Rs. 12.36 Crore, along with accrued interest totaling Rs. 19.40 Crore, has already been handed over to the Asset Disposal Committee (ADC) formed by the Calcutta High Court and has been further restituted to the victims. Further properties worth Rs. 1,172.68 Crore, including Rs. 147.64 Crore in movable assets and immovable assets valued at Rs. 1,025.04 Crore have also been attached by ED Kolkata and is in process of restitution.

In Guwahati, assets worth Rs. 38.30 Crore have been secured, while in Agartala, immovable properties worth Rs. 8.01 Crore have been attached.

The ED is expediting the framing of charges in these cases, and is working in closed coordination with the one man Asset Disposal Committee for expedited monetization and restitution of these assets to the rightful claimants and victims of the fraud, the ED stated.