Bargarh: A POCSO Court in Odisha's Bargarh district today gave death penalty to a man for allegedly raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in 2024.

The court sentenced convict Prashant Bag to death after examining the statements of 37 witnesses.

The court also directed the District Legal Service Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the deceased's family.

About the incident

The rape and murder incident took place on November 15, 2024, in the Paikamal area of Bargarh district. Prashant Bag took the girl to a forest on the pretext of taking her to a water body for fishing. He raped and murdered the girl in the forest.

The Paikamal police had registered a case in this connection and conducted an investigation.