Balasore: A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his child in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The Balasore OPID Court today awarded life term to Dula Ram Baske from Khaira Police station area for killing his infant son.

After examining 12 witnesses and 15 documents, OPID Court Judge Biswajit Das pronounced the verdict.

The court also imposed fine of ₹5,000 on Baske. In case the convict fails to pay the penalty, he will serve another two months in prison.

Baske’s wife, Gouri Baske in her complaint at the Khaira Police Station on January 19, 2023 stated her husband did not want a child. The convict took their infant son out of the house and killed him.