Bhubaneswar: The results of the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2025), conducted by the Higher Education Department of Odisha, were published today.

The state-wide merit list for CPET-2025 has been published on the SAMS PG portal at 4 pm today, said the State Selection Board of the Higher Education Department.

Applicants can check the SAMS portal to view their subject-wise and social category-wise ranks. The next stage of the admission process for various postgraduate courses in government-run universities and colleges across the state will commence on June 3 (Tuesday), it added.

The qualified candidates can select their preferred institutions and subjects based on their total marks secured in the entrance test by filling the choice options on the SAMS portal from June 3 to June 8.

The provisional allotment of seats for first round selection process shall be published at 4 pm on June 13.

Altogether 56, 976 students appeared the CPET-2025 to enroll themselves into various PG courses in 116 higher education institutions in Odisha.

However, the total sanctioned strength of these institutions is 30,802.